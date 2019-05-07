Rezone request tabled over traffic congestion on Bates Canyon Road

‘Action ... or just talking?’ asks planning commission member about improvements ♦

Concern about traffic on the west side of Bates Canyon Road and state Route 36 caused the Tooele County Planning Commission to put a developer’s rezone request on hold.

The planning commission tabled a request to rezone 2.78 acres south of the Holiday Oil gas station at Bates Canyon Road from neighborhood commercial to commercial shopping during its May 1 meeting at the Tooele County Building.

The motion to table the rezone request was made by planning commission member Lynn Butterfield. His motion included the requirement that the rezone be tabled “until we have a presentation from the planning staff and roads that convince us that the safety issues are mitigated.”

In 2012, approximately 5 acres on the southwest corner of Bates Canyon Road and SR-36 were rezoned to neighborhood commercial at the same time 87 acres to the west of the commercial property was rezoned from RR-5 to RR-1 for a clustered residential development with open space.

In 2017, the 5-acre parcel was subdivided into three parcels and the northernmost parcel was rezoned from neighborhood commercial to shopping commercial at the request of Holiday Oil.

The neighborhood commercial designation allowed for a gas station with a convenience store, but it did not allow for a car wash. Holiday Oil wanted to include a car wash in its development, according to Tooele County planning staff.

Jesse Lassley, owner of the remaining two parcels of neighborhood commercial property, now wants to rezone them to commercial shopping to make the zoning on the properties consistent, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The commercial shopping designation allows for a greater variety of commercial uses, for example a medical clinic would be permitted in a commercial shopping zone but not in a neighborhood commercial zone, according to Miller.

The comments during the public hearing and the discussion that followed the hearing by planning commission members focused on the impact of a zone change on traffic on Bates Canyon Road.

“The developers in north Tooele County continue to move well ahead of transportation and infrastructure,” said Matt McCarty, South Rim. “When Holiday Oil was approved, the thought may have been that maybe Bates Canyon Road intersection can take a little bit more right turning on and off of SR-36. But this is a substantial impact on Bates Canyon Road. How are we going to improve Bates Canyon Road, not only for the volume, but also the weight of the traffic? This is a significant increase. It’s greater than what the road was designed for.”

Wendy Sasser, Erda, said she is concerned about safety on Bates Canyon Road.

“That road at certain times of the day is a mess,” she said. “There are inexperienced drivers and a new junior high school going to be built there. I am concerned that without more guidance, developers will do the least they have to do. I have no problems with growth and shopping, but whoever planned what went on there now did a bad job. It should have been widened to four lanes. It’s a mess. Get that fixed before you allow them to proceed.”

Ken Webb, Erda, also expressed concerns about Bates Canyon Road.

“That road is terrible,” he said. “It’s a dangerous hazard and should be corrected before any additional traffic is allowed.”

Jonathan Garrard, Lake Point, asked about plans to transition from commercial to a residential zone in the neighborhood.

McCarty also alleged that the property owner openly disregards the county’s planning and zoning ordinances in other areas of the county.

“I need to point out that Mr. Lassley owns property in Lake Point that is zoned A-20,” McCarty said, “where he is complicit with Jay Harwood in operating a gravel pit on a CUP illegally transferred by County Commissioner Shawn Milne. Why in the world are we going to reward Mr. Lassley with this development opportunity when he openly flouts our zoning and land use ordinances. I have to ask you to reject this.”

The Tooele County Attorney has previously told the Transcript Bulletin that the gravel pit that McCarty referred to is a legal use based on vested rights for gravel extraction that run with the property that predates county land use ordinances.

“It seems like the issue is the road, not the rezone,” Butterfield said. “We need to figure out a way to get the road fixed.”

Planning commission member John Wright said he wants to know if there are actual plans to fix the road, or if it’s all talk.

“I live there and it has been that way for a while; about a year or a year and a half,” Wright said. “I’m not too keen on this. What action is really going on or is it just talking?”

Miller said he did not know the details about the plans for Bates Canyon Road.

However, in September 2018, then Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman told the Transcript Bulletin that Tooele County had started the design process for widening and realigning the segment of Bates Canyon Road that runs in front of the Holiday Oil convenience store. Construction should be completed by the end of the year, he said.

Bateman shared with the Transcript Bulletin an engineering drawing of improvements to Bates Canyon Road drawn by Ensign Engineering for the County dated June 29, 2018 .

On the north side of Bates Canyon Road a storm drain pipe was to be placed inside an existing culvert, to allow the road to be widened and curb and gutter installed. The westbound lane of Bates Canyon Road will remain one-lane wide, but the widening should make the turn from SR-36 easier, according to Bateman.

On the southside of Bates Canyon Road, the plans showed another storm drain pipe to be placed and curb and gutter installed. The plans show the existing left turn lane for access to SR-36 will remain and the lane for straight through and right turn traffic will be widened. The start of construction on the south side depends on when Rocky Mountain Power moves power poles that are in the way of the widening project, Bateman said.

“We still have the same mess we had a year ago,” Wright said. “The problem with expanding to more businesses will make it worse. I’m having a hard time, not with the rezone but with access.”

The planning commission voted unanimously to support Butterfield’s motion that the rezone be tabled until the planning commission can be convinced that safety issues are mitigated.