Ribbon cutting celebrates Rabbit Lane as an active transport route

Tooele County cut the ribbon one mile of the Tooele Valley Pathway this morning.

Around 30 people gathered at the north end of Rabbit Lane at 10 a.m. today to celebrate the opening of Rabbit Lane as an active transport pathway, called the Tooele Valley Pathway.

Roger Baker, Tooele City attorney and former Erda resident, wrote a book of inspirational stories, poems, songs and photographs centered on his musings while walking Rabbit Lane.

Baker spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Rabbit Lane is the zero meridian of Tooele,” he said. “It is the heart … everything is east or west of here.”

When completed the Tooele Valley Pathway will run from Tooele City limits to Lake Point, according to Kim Clausing, a health educator with the Tooele County Health Department.

Active transport refers to movement using the body, such as biking, walking, running, jogging, or skating, according to Clausing.

“Walking, jogging and biking are all growing in popularity in Utah,” Clausing said. “But in Tooele County, we don’t have a lot of resources for that kind of activity.”

Rabbit Lane is single lane asphalt paved road that runs between Church Road and Bates Canyon Road.

In January 2018, property owners along Rabbit Lane turned out to a public hearing to support the closing of Rabbit Lane to motorized vehicles as long as they have access to their farmland.

The Tooele County Commission, by resolution, closed Rabbit Lane to motorized travel in February 2018 so it could become part of the Tooele Valley Pathway.

The county put a fresh overlay on the asphalt of Rabbit Lane and put down fresh gravel on each side of the road, according to Clausing.

Around 9 miles long, the Tooele Valley Pathway was designed as a way to combat obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems that collectively plague Tooele County citizens’ health, according to Clausing.

With the Rabbit Lane portion of the pathway completed, Clausing said she is turning her attention to a patchwork of funding sources to complete the rest of the pathway.

“We have the Utah Transit Authority that can be approached to fund the first and last mile of active transport projects, the Safe Roads to Schools could help on the north end near state Route 138, the State Office of Recreation may be able to help, we are collaborating with regional agencies like the Wasatch Front Regional Council, and we will look at federal funding sources.”