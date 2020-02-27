Ribbon cutting, open house set for new police station

Tooele City’s new police station is near completion and a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house have been scheduled for April 6.

Construction began after a groundbreaking ceremony on April 4 last year. Big D Construction of Salt Lake City has been working on the 21,000-square-foot facility.

“This is such a great day for Tooele City, especially for our residents and for our police force,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said after the groundbreaking.

The maximum budget for the station was set at $8.46 million. However, during her state of the city address last week, Winn said that it was being built under budget.

The police station was moved to an auto parts store on Tooele City Main Street 30 years ago. The move was meant to be temporary, according to Paul Hansen, the city’s contract engineer.

The new police station will be around 5,000-square-feet larger than the “temporary” one on Main Street. It will include adequate restroom facilities and a roof that doesn’t leak, according to Hansen.

“It’s been 20 years, nearly, that the city’s been preparing for this facility and our rain buckets at the old police station are nearly depleted, so it’s time to move forward,” said Hansen last year.

The April 6 open house is set for 5-7 p.m. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The new police station is located southeast of City Hall at 50 N. Garden Street.