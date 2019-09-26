Richard Falco Fisco

Aug. 6, 1936 – Sept. 1, 2019

Dad was never one to give up or tap out while in sight of a challenge.

If ever there was a job to be done, a service to be rendered, or even just a favor asked, if asked of him, rest assured his best efforts were already set in motion. He rarely complained about the task at hand.

A great man once said, “Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” This strength to endure is where Dad was the strongest; at times falling nothing short of heroic.

With the spirit of a fighter, and a burning desire to never give up, along with a work ethic capable of moving mountains, and finally combined with the strength to endure, come whatever may be, he gave his best. He also gave us a standard and example, a light that could be seen from any direction, from up close and far away.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Michael; and is survived by his caring wife, LaVerne; and four children, Richard Jr. (Marsha), Terri (Kary), Steven (Gina) and Antony (Michelle).

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., at the LDS Chapel, 192 W. 200 South, Tooele, Utah.

So many joys within our hearts, to know that you are free.

Love you.