Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at home April 8, 2023, at the age of 96. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Erda Stake Center, 1037 W. Erda Way. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in West Valley City. The full obituary can be viewed on Valley View Memorial Park and Funeral Home website.