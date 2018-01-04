Richard Lee “Dick” Ward passed away Dec. 25, 2017. He was born May 28, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Henry LeRoy and Edris Ward. He spent his formative years (0-11) in the downtown area of Salt Lake City.

He married first wife, Rosie Lee Long, in 1961 and they were blessed with a daughter, Linda Lee Ward. He married Erlene Ann Martin in 1972 and was blessed with a son, Brian Lee Ward.

He is survived by Ronald Edward Jones (Lisa), Brian Lee Ward and grandchildren, Cory and Chase Jones, Gage, Carli, Kaylene and Tessa Ward, and loved immensely Ronald Edward Jones and raised him as his own begotten son from the time he was less then two years old.

He is preceded in death by his father (1977), mother (1994), both wives, his only daughter, Linda Lee (2016) and grandson Grant Dee Andrews Jr. (2016).

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He would often state, “I know I should attend church and read the scriptures more often then I do.” He was employed at U.S. Magnesium from 1975-2008 (33 years) as a mechanic and he loved his work.

A memorial service will be held Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at Didericksen Memorial Funeral Home, 87 W. Main, Grantsville. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Services entrusted with Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.