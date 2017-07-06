It is with great sadness that the family of Richard “Lynn” DeLaney announces his unexpected death on July 2, 2017. Lynn was a loving father, grandpa, son, brother and friend. Lynn was born on May 24, 1962, in Moab, Utah, to Roger and Faye DeLaney.

Lynn was raised in Grantsville and worked 33 years at Morton Salt. Lynn enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and bowling. Lynn especially loved to watch his girls participate in rodeo. He also enjoyed volunteering with the youth of the community, worked countless hours and years in umpiring little league baseball games and coached Jr. Jazz basketball teams.

Lynn will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters: Cecily (Kyle) Masters, Katelynn and Alexis, and by the light of his life, granddaughter Kashlyn. He is also survived by brothers: Andy (Shelli) of Grand Junction, Colorado; Robert (Jennifer), Bryan (Dani) and David (Katie) of Grantsville; one sister, Sam DeLaney of Tooele; mother Faye DeLaney of Grantsville; and many nieces and nephews.

Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Roger; brother, Rodney; and nephew, Tyler. Funeral services will be held July 7, 2017, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be July 6, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the funeral from 9:30–10:30 a.m. All services will take place at the LDS Chapel located at 428 S. Hale St. in Grantsville. Interment will follow at Grantsville City Cemetery.