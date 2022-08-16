Richard (Paul) Evans passed away at home Aug. 13, 2022, after a long illness. Paul was born Jan. 26, 1937, to Eva Pearl Blackburn and Reese Evans in Clawson, Utah. He worked at many jobs throughout his life, retiring from Tooele Army Depot. Paul married his loving wife Rexine Milano Evans on June 24, 1961, in Carbonville, Utah. On Feb. 8, 1972, they were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter Tamara Lyn Evans on Oct. 14, 1964.

Paul and his wife Rexine made many good friends while serving as senior missionaries at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints employment center.

Paul is survived by his wife; daughter Tami and son-in-law Ed Glaser; grandchildren Brad (Kerri) Glaser, Donnevin Glaser, and Savannah Glaser; great-grandchildren Luciano Hermosillo, and Zavion Jensen. He is also survived by brothers Bill (Pat) Johnson and Butch (Yvonne) Johnson; sisters Elaine (Jim) Quinn and Emma Lou Romero. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Bill Johnson, brothers Dee (Pauline) Evans and Leroy Evans, sisters Lois King and Shirley (Ted) Prettyman.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.