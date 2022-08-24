Ringing in the school year

The school year will start soon. Some kids don’t want the summer break to end. Other kids are bored with summer and are excited to start school. Many parents are eager for the school year to start.

Summer can be beneficial on children’s health due to outdoor activities, increased levels of vitamin D due to sunlight exposure, and greater access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Yet for most, the summertime is also a time of excessive screen time, lack of healthy eating regimen, going to bed too late and waking up late.

For this time of year, there are several tips to consider:

Wellness visits

First, if your child hasn’t had his or her wellness visit in the past year — 365 days for insurance purposes — then that would be a good place to start. Regular wellness visits will catch health problems early. Approximately half of my patients who come for a routine wellness visit have health issues that need to be addressed.

Immunizations

Many schools require the students to be up to date on immunizations. The “kindergarten shots” are given between the ages of 4-6 years. These include DTaP — Diphtheria, Tetanus, Whooping Cough, Polio and MMRV — Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Chickenpox. All of which are given in two injections.

The vaccines for “7th grade” shots include the meningococcal — which prevents certain types of meningitis, Tdap — the adolescent version of DTaP, and the optional HPV vaccine — which I still recommend.

An excellent resource for parents to learn for themselves about vaccines and the diseases that they prevent is the CDC’s pink book. To find it, google “CDC pink book.” The material is written in high school graduate-level English – not technical doctor jargon.

COVID vaccination remains a highly emotional and politicized issue. Politicians, celebrities, and social media influencers often don’t know much about what they are talking about. When it comes to health, talk to the doctor and be brutally honest about your questions and concerns. A good doctor will listen with intent to understand, provide evidence-based answers to your questions, and ultimately let you decide.

Sports physicals

High school students participating in sports will likely need a sports clearance physical. This can readily be performed at the wellness visit. Waiting until right before the sports clearance form is due is a bad idea because some health issues need further work up and sometimes treatment before the student can be cleared to participate.

Sleep hygiene

Last tip is about sleep. Most students don’t get enough sleep and go to bed too late at night. Preschool kids need an average of 11 hours of sleep nightly. School age kids need 10 and teens need 9 hours of sleep. Most teens think they need 8 hours of sleep because that is true for adults. Establishing a set bedtime and bedtime routine will set your child up to be happy, healthy, and ready to learn!

To schedule vaccines or for a wellness appointment, contact your primary care provider or child’s pediatrician.

Dr. Gordon Duval is the Pediatrics and Nursery Medical Director at Mountain West Medical Center.