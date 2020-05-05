Risk level lowered but high-risk individuals still need protection

Guidelines for protecting high-risk people at home and at work ♦

Protecting high risk individuals is still important even though the county has moved to the “moderate risk” phase of COVID-19.

While Utah and Tooele County have moved to the orange or moderate risk phase of pandemic recovery, individuals in high-risk categories should continue to follow high-risk category guidelines, according to Gov. Gary Herbert.

Individuals living with high-risk individuals should also continue to follow high-risk guidelines.

High-risk individuals are defined as people age 65 and older, those living in assisted living facilities, immunocompromised individuals, those with heart conditions, people who have a body mass index of 40 or more, and pregnant women, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Ideally high-risk people should stay home and limit contact with family members and keep travel outside the home to a minimum. They should wash their hands often and follow other personal hygiene practices.

This would exclude many from the workforce and leave high-risk individuals without income to provide the necessities of life, making it necessary for them to rely on social support systems such as unemployment benefits for those who qualify as high-risk until a vaccine or treatment alternatives are developed.

The Utah Labor Commissionand the Governor’s Office recognize this may not be economically feasible for all high-risk employees. When such measures are not feasible, they recommend implementing other methods of controlling exposure.

Individuals who are in the high-risk category should wear a face mask in all public areas.

Workplace methods of protecting high risk individuals can include requiring other employees to wear masks or face coverings in the workplace and physically distancing workers by ideally six feet. Workstations and common areas should be regularly sanitized.

The hierarchy of controls, a chart released by the governor’s office and Utah Labor Commission, outlines ways to protect individuals, especially high-risk individuals from the virus.

“Our most vulnerable populations need to be protected,” said Kendra Muir, family and school health director for the Tooele County Health Department. “While Utah has moved to the moderate risk phase, individuals in high-risk categories, including older adults and those who are immunocompromised, should continue to operate under stricter instructions because they are more likely to suffer severe illness from COVID-19.”