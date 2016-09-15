Riverton man charged with burglary of home

A Riverton man is facing felony burglary charges after he entered the home of an ex-girlfriend in Tooele City and was found with stolen property, police say.

Bennie Ray Walker, Jr., 31, is charged with second-degree felony burglary, as well as misdemeanor charges for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief.

Tooele City police were called to a burglary in progress on Aug. 15 just after midnight on Sundown Lane, according to the probable cause statement. The person who reported the burglary owned the home and identified Walker, who was the ex-boyfriend of the home’s renter, as the person inside.

When officers arrived at the home, Walker had already left in a maroon Dodge Durango, the statement said. The owner of the home said he saw the truck in the driveway and tried to enter the home when Walker came out and spoke with him.

In his statement to police, the homeowner said the renter had not given Walker permission to be in the home and the garage door that led into it had been forced open. The responding officer could see the damage to the door and door frame, the statement said.

Tooele City police later stopped Walker on 400 South and he admitted to taking multiple items from the house, according to the statement. The arresting officers said Walker also had possession of a laptop that belonged to a friend of the owner of the Durango that Walker was driving.

The owner of the laptop told police that Walker had stolen a cell phone, which was also located in his possession, the statement said. Police officers also found a pipe used for illicit drug use on Walker during their search.

Walker admitted that he pried open the garage door leading into the rental home with a lawn mower blade he found in the garage, according to the statement.

Walker is scheduled to make his first appearance in 3rd District Court on Sept. 19 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.