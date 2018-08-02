Riverton man set for trial in rape of a child case

The Riverton man facing 20 felony charges after he allegedly raped an underage victim will stand trial in December.

Travis J. Davis, 23, is charged with five counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, five counts of first-degree felony sodomy on a child, and 10 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

During a scheduling conference Tuesday in 3rd District Court, Davis’s attorney, Mark Edwards, requested a continuance, according to court records. Prosecutor Wayne Freestone objected and Judge Matthew Bates ordered the continuance denied, and the case was set for a jury trial.

A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. before Bates. The jury trial is scheduled to run for two days, beginning on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

Grantsville City police were originally contacted in connection to the case in February 2017. The mother of the victim, who was younger than 15 years old, had found several notes sent between the victim and Davis that indicated there had been sexual abuse, according to a probable cause statement.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said something occurred between them and Davis but did not elaborate, the statement said.

Grantsville City police then met with Davis, who was read his rights and agreed to speak with investigators, according to the statement. When asked about the notes, Davis said he and the victim had sexual intercourse and oral sex on several different occasions.