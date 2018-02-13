Robert A. “Bob” Shields, 68, passed away Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at his home in Moab, Utah.

Bob was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Tooele, Utah, to Sam and Delma Anderson Shields. He grew up in Tooele and graduated from Tooele High School and attended SSU in Cedar City, Utah.

He married Claudia Parker on July 7, 1990 in Elko, Nevada.

Bob worked in the Salt Lake area, later working for the Utah State Liquor Department as manager of the Tooele and Moab stores for 28 years. He retired in 2012. Being a history and book lover, and after reading every book in the Moab Library, he took a part-time job for four more years. Bob loved to joke around and was very quick on the comeback. His mother said he would tell her jokes when he was very young and say, “Get it, Mom?” She did, but she wasn’t sure he did.

Bob is survived by his wife, Claudia; her sons, Sean, Jeff and Adam Cox; his sister, Nancy Shields Kobler of Santa Rosa, California; and his nephew, David Ekenstam of Tooele.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Sam; his sister, Jessie Ekenstam; and stepson, Jacob Cox. Many thanks go to Claudia for caring for Bob during his 24 years of heart problems.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary in Moab. A service will also be held Friday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m., at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, Utah, followed by burial at Tooele City Cemetery.

