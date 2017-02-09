Robert (Bob) John Martell was born April 13, 1925, in Helper, Utah, to John and Phyllis Martell. Robert passed away on Feb. 8, 2017.

He married Julia Ostler on May 21, 1949, in Nephi, Utah; they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on April 14, 1958. Bob served in the Navy during WWII and the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Tooele Army Depot after many years of service.

He loved camping, fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Bob’s theory was “the worst day fishing is better than the best day of work.” He loved the outdoors even when it was hard for him to go outside anymore. He watched from his chair out the window at the mountains daily.

Robert was preceded in death by his son John, his parents and two brothers. Robert is survived by his wife Julia, his five daughters Marilyn Christiansen (Tooele), Nancy (Dee) Sim (Christmas Meadow), Kathy Martell (Tooele), Sharon (Larry) Huffman (Tooele), Gayle (Curtis) Orton (Tooele), 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Tooele North Stake Center, 580 N. 270 East, Tooele. A viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Tate Mortuary from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services.