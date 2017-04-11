Robert Charles Shipman was reunited with his sweetheart on April 7, 2017. Bob was born June 20, 1949, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Charles and Marjorie Shipman. He was raised by Gertrude Lewis. He served an LDS mission to Los Angeles, California. Bob married his sweetheart, Kathy, on June 19, 1972. They were later eternally sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on Jan. 15, 1974. They had four sons: Michael-James (Stephanie), Jason Robert (Linda), and twin boys Kelly David and Shawn Patrick (Rachel). Bob was grandfather to 10 grandchildren: Gregory-Robert (Hannah), Kristy Lynn (David) Bullock, Emmalee, Lucas, Sterling, Alyxandra, Jonah, Shawn, Abby and Kayla. He was a great-grandpa to Brandon James Bullock. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved spending time with his great-grandson.

Bob worked for Salt Lake County for over 20 years. He was a coach to many sports teams for the county over the years and we could not go anywhere without Bob knowing someone he coached or knew from his work. Bob was a hard-working man who taught his sons the meaning of a good day’s work. He was an active member of the LDS Church for as long as his earthly body would allow him to be. He was a best friend and companion to all who approached him. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him. He is returning to his sweetheart, Kathy, who passed away in 2014. Bob was reunited with many waiting family members beyond the veil. The family is grateful to the hospice team and his doctors over the last couple years who gave Bob comfort. They allowed him to pass comfortably and at peace in his home. Mike and Stephanie also want to thank the Houghton and Farnworth families for adopting Bob as one of their own in his last remaining years. They want the families to know how much Bob truly enjoyed his time spent amongst them.

Funeral services will be held at LDS Chapel located at 752 N. 520 East on Friday, April 14, 2017. Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. with services following.