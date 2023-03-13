Robert Earl “Bob” Eyre, age 71, of Fruitland, Utah, died March 9, 2023, at his home.

Bob was born April 19, 1951, in Tooele, Utah, to Thomas Parley and Shirley Strader Eyre. He married Jacqueline Margaret Coop.

Bob was a soft spoken man who was known as a wonderful and light-hearted friend, father, son, grandfather, and husband. He spent 24 years in service to his country, first in the Marines and then in the Army. After retiring from the military he settled in Fruitland on his “little piece of heaven.”

His laughter will be missed by his loving wife Jacquie and her children and grandchildren, as well as his mother Betty Siddoway, and his aunt Nellie Wheeler. He leaves behind his sisters and brother, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rest in peace our sweet, sweet man.

Bob was cremated, per his wishes. A celebration of his extraordinary life is being planned for the spring.

Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com.