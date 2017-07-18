Robert John McGary of Tooele, Utah, passed away quietly on the morning of his birthday, July 8, 2017.

He is survived by his dear brother, Fred McGary Jr. of Salinas, California; his nieces and nephews: Ruth Jeannine Pelligra of Salinas; Arthur Lee “Bud” McGary (Joan) of Aurora, Colorado; Mary Ann Hurren (Jack) of Nampa, Idaho; Richard Lee Fenton, Jr. (Joyce) of Tracy, California; Michael Cameron Fenton of Cupertino, California; Robert Mark Fenton of Hayward, California; Liesa Fenton of Cupertino; and his dear friends, Bob and Cinda McCully, whom he considered family, of Tooele, Utah; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elnora and Frederick McGary of Tooele; his brother Arthur “Bud” McGary, who died on the USS Morrison; and his sister Shirley Ann “Sam” Fenton (Richard) of Cupertino.

He was a dedicated member and past president of the Tooele Chapter of the Eagles, as well as a member of the Moose and Elks. He retired from service at Tooele Army Depot, and, in his capacity of a munitions inspector, he was able to travel the world.

He was a private pilot and a member of the Civil Air Patrol. His hats, pipes, hunting, red cars, taking home of movies, and easy way of smiling as he helped you fix something that was broken, will be remembered by all who loved him. Kind and gentle, he was a man who suffered neither fools nor dishonesty in others.

He did not want a large, fancy funeral — just a simple graveside interment, overseen by the Eagles — the announcement of which shall be published in this newspaper once arrangements have been finalized.

In later life he suffered from blindness, due to macular degeneration, and he participated in a clinical trial to help find a cure. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one of the Tooele Eagles charities or any charity that assists the blind.