1949 – 2023

Robert Lee Vorwaller passed away peacefully in his sleep Aug. 13, 2023, due to complications from cancer. Robert was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 17, 1949, to Eugene Sylvester and Roberta Gee Vorwaller.

Robert was the youngest of four children and is survived by brother Eugene; beloved wife Katherine of 51 years; children Brian (Sherry), Bryce, Brad (Stephanie); grandchildren Hadlee Lavon and Haylee Joe.

Robert grew up in Erda, Utah, and graduated from Tooele High School. He received a degree in heavy duty mechanics and spent his career fixing everything from lawnmowers to haul truck. He worked at Barrick Mercur Gold Mine for seven years in Utah then moved to Elko, Nevada, to continue working for Barrick. He retired in 2018 after working 35 years for the company.

If there was ever a place to break down, it would be near Robert’s house. He would have you back on the road in no time. He never turned down anyone who needed help, a vehicle repaired or a place to stay. He taught his sons by this example.

His first love was his boys and he cherished being grandpa to his granddaughters. He loved being Uncle Robert to all his nieces and nephews. He was also Uncle Robert to brothers- and sisters-in-law. Everyone loved Uncle Robert.

Robert and Kathy met through mutual friends John and Val Vorwaller. They were married 51 years. As soulmates they traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, California Coast, and Las Vegas for the NHRA Drag races.

Robert loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed fishing on his boat at Wildhorse Reservoir with a little Neil Diamond music playing in the background. He spent a lot of good times fishing and hunting with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene, mother Roberta, brother Terry, and sister Ruth.

Special thanks to all who reached out to help in so many thoughtful ways. Thank you to Guiding Light Hospice in Elko for their guidance and kindness.

A celebration of Robert’s Life will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at The Pear Place, 311 S. Main, Tooele, Utah, beginning at noon. Parking on the east side of the venue can be accessed from Garden Street.