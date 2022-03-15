Robert & LouAnn Blakely Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

The children of Robert and LouAnn Allred Blakely would like to announce the occasion of their parents’ 65th wedding anniversary. Bob and LouAnn were married March 15, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple, and made Tooele their home from 1960 to 2016. They currently reside in American Fork, Utah.

Bob and LouAnn met and married while they were both students at Brigham Young University. After their graduations from BYU in 1959, Bob went on to teach mathematics at Tooele High School while LouAnn became a professional genealogist and family research consultant.

Robert and LouAnn spent fifty-six years of their married life on Parkway Avenue in Tooele where they raised their three children: Alan Blakely, Lisa Blakely Hardy and David Blakely. The Blakely’s were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in a variety of callings in the Tooele 10th, 2nd and 5th Wards and in the Tooele North Stake.

Due to the lingering pandemic, Bob and LouAnn will celebrate this momentous occasion at home rather than on their previously planned cruise to Hawaii. They welcome phone calls, cards, email or Facebook posts from dear friends and family.