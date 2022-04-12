10/19/43 – 4/10/22

“Come walk with me…”

Robert Michael Snider passed away peacefully April 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family due to complications from a tragic fall. He was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ethel and LeRoy Snider. He was raised by Ethel and Vergil Decker and was the oldest of eight children.

He was sealed for time and all eternity to his beautiful bride, Audrey McInelly, Sept. 15, 1967, in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent most of their 54-year marriage in Grantsville, Utah. They raised a “small” family of 12 children, including two children who joined their hearts and home through adoption. He is survived by his wife and his children Michelle (Paul) McCarl, Michael (Kennie) Snider, Patricia (Ron) Trujillo, Richard (Getta) Snider, Kevin (Karli) Snider, Curtis (Tanya) Snider, Robert (Ann) Snider, Cathrine (Eric) Tate, Russell (Owen) Cluff, Angela (Ben) Sutton, and Rebecca (Tyler) Blanchard. His legacy continues to grow and currently includes 56 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Steven Snider, his parents, and his younger brother Bill Decker.

Robert was a dedicated husband who was always in service of his “beautiful bride.” He praised her constantly to those he spoke with. He took on many household chores to make her life easier and allow her more time with their children and grandchildren, where he knew her heart found the most enjoyment.

Robert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel and serving those around him. He served faithfully in many church callings. His favorites included the Scouting program and Primary, serving more than a decade in each. He also really enjoyed serving as a ward missionary. His favorite callings were made even better as he served alongside his eternal companion.

He enjoyed gardening, camping, hunting, serving others, and any activity that would allow him to spend time with his family. He served in the United States Army and was on active duty during the Vietnam War era. After serving in the army, he continued working for the federal government as a civilian specializing in and receiving a degree in accounting and computer sciences. He made accounting his lifelong profession. He was employed the majority of his career at the Tooele Army Depot and Dugway Proving Grounds.

He loved serving others and was often the first to show up and the last to leave when others needed help. It was a challenge for him to be served by others later in his life because he always wanted to help. He was like a second father to many neighborhood children, always welcoming and loving to those around him. He was a mentor to many and had an infectious smile and laugh. He had a teasing nature and never passed on the opportunity for a dad joke. He was often heard saying “Smile every chance you get!” and “Life is wonderful on one condition; only if you let it be!”

His family would like to extend their love and appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and home health staff that showed so much compassion and tender loving care on his behalf. We would also like to thank Didericksen Memorial for its services and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the LDS chapel, 115 E. Cherry St., Grantsville, Utah. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m., April 15, 2022, and again prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at Grantsville City Cemetery. To view the funeral services live, go to didericksenmemorial.com and click on the link within the obituary.