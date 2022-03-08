Robert William Kozlowski, died at his home Feb. 26, 2022, age 89. He was born Oct. 3, 1932, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to Julia Grato and raised by his grandparents Charles and Eva Kozlowski. He married Roleene Ann Proctor on Oct. 4, 1953, a loving wife and companion for 54 years. He married Brenda Givens Vincent on Jan. 28, 2012, and they had 10 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; his children Patricia Cranney, Pamela (Richard) Dillenbeck, Linda Stolp, Charles Kozlowski; daughters-in-law Sherry Jensen and Alicia Webster; a treasured cousin Shirley (Richard) Baker of Colorado; brother Fredrick Grato of Boston, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Julia, wife Roleene, son Phillip, step-son Tracy Webster, grandson Michael, granddaughter Aubrey and his 10 brothers and three sisters.

Robert served in the US Air Force for four years. A Korean War veteran (50-54), he retired from civil service (US Army) after 38 years. Bob, aka “KOZ”, worked at Tooele Ordnance Depot and Dugway Proving Ground. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #164 since 1958, and was Past Worthy President Tooele Aerie #164, Past State President Utah Aerie, Grand Aerie Past Regional President, Chairman Board of Trustee (Pleasant Grove Aerie #3372), Secretary of the Eagle Riders and agent for the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a supporting member of the Benevolent Order of Elks (1981), Loyal Order of the Moose (1981), Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Bob was also treasurer, past-president and coach of the Old Timer’s Tooele Minor League Baseball Association. Bob loved to deer hunt with the family. He was always ready when the family, neighbors or friends needed some help or something done or fixed. Bob also loved to travel by motor-home or car and has traveled to every state of the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, Panama, Japan and Korea.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Tooele Cemetery, Tooele, Utah. Instead of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Association. Bob has requested you wear bright colors, not black, for the services.