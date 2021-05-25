Robotic pets trial for older adults running in Tooele Co.

Low-stress robotic pets offer companionship ♦

The Tooele County Health Department Aging Services Department is participating in a trial to see if giving furry robotic pets to senior citizens will help with loneliness.

The Tooele County Aging Services Department recently partnered with Utah State University to participate in a pilot program with other state agencies on aging to determine if companion pets would be beneficial to older adults in the community, according to Jamie Zwerin, Aging Services director.

“We have been provided with three pets and have given these to three different older adults participating in Tooele County Aging Services in-home programs,” Zwerin said.

After the pilot program has ended in six months from now, the aging services department will determine if current funding can help pay for the robotic pets with state grants.

If the grants go through, this means that many more seniors in the county will be able to have one of the pets.

The pets, which include cats and dogs, help the social isolation that older adults face as they age, according to Zwerin.

“For some older adults, taking care of a pet has become too complicated. Individuals chosen for the robotic pet have scored low on a loneliness scale and have expressed the desire to participate in the program,” said Zwerin.

The robotic animals which are from the company Joy For Life and will bark or meow when an individual is talking.

The cat also purrs and individuals can hear the dog’s heartbeat when a person is petting the animal.

The animals, which are stationary, will bark or meow if an older adult hasn’t spoken in a while.

Older adults enrolled in a Tooele County Aging Services program were given the pets at no cost.

People can purchase robotic pets online through Joy for Life.

The program is evidence-based and has been proven to reduce loneliness and anxiety for homebound individuals, according to Zwerin.

The Aging Services Department will deliver the robotic pet companions to those who qualify at the end of the trial period — if the grant goes through.

“The pet companion program is a new program at Tooele County Aging Services, and we will look forward to seeing the data to determine if this is helpful for older adults,” said Zwerin. “So far, we have heard great responses from the individuals who have received the robotic animal.”