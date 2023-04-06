ROBOTICS TEAM HEADED TO WORLDS

“Mechanical Thunder” robotics team from Excelsior Middle School heads to VEX Robotics World Championship ♦

With help from the community, the robotics team from Excelsior Academy will head to Dallas, Texas for the VEX World Robotics Championship that runs from April 29 through May 3.

The “Mechanical Thunder”, an eight-member team from Brett Broadbent’s robotics class at Excelsior Academy has earned a spot to compete at VEX’s world competition after competing in six state qualifying contests.

The trip to Texas will cost around $15,000. So far the group has raised $7,000 and will be holding fundraisers and asking for donations and sponsorships to reach their goal.

Working on a 12 foot by 12 foot padded area in the back corner of their classroom, robots designed, built and programmed by the Mechanical Thunder Team load themselves with small plastic disks. A small ferris wheel like structure inside the robots spins around and grabs the disks one at a time and loads them into the correct position to be quickly elected out and laid across the floor by the robot.

The robots were designed as part of VEX’s 2022-2023 robotics competition game called “Spin Up.”

Students in Broadbent’s class started out the year with the challenge to design, build and program their own robots that would solve specific challenges quickly and efficiently while playing the Spin Up game.

They worked together as a team to meet the challenges, build prototypes and eventually compete at the state level.

VEX is a robotics program offering a curriculum with software and hardware to teach principles of science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on experience with robotics. The VEX Robotics World Championship, presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation, brings together the top VEX teams from around the globe to compete to be crowned champions. Students learn coding, engineering, real-world problem solving, innovative thinking, and communication skills through VEX.

The VEX Robotics World Championship set the Guinness World Record for the largest robotics competition on Earth in 2018 when over 20,000 participants from 1,100 teams representing 30 nations traveled to Louisville, Kentucky for the chance to be crowned world champion.

Donations can be made to the Excelsior Robotics team at the school’s website, www.excelsior-academy.org, by selecting the “payments” button at the top of the screen. Continue by clicking on the “Pay Ancillary Fee” box and scrolling down to the “Robotics Donation” line at the bottom of the form.

