Rocky Mountain Care building welcomes transported patients

Patients spent their first night in Rocky Mountain Care’s new $20 million skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Tooele on Wednesday.

They ate breakfast at their old facility at 140 E. 200 South in Tooele, and then were transported to their new facility in time to eat lunch in a new dining room that features a view of the Great Salt Lake.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the move went,” said Paul Ogilvie, administrator of Rocky Mountain Care in Tooele. “It took months of planning. I’m amazed at how smoothly it went, and it’s all because of the great staff here. They went beyond the call of duty.”

An increased staff of 150 and 27 volunteers helped with the move.

A total of 55 patients were moved to the new Willow Springs building located at 80 E. 2000 North just west of Mountain West Medical Center. Eventually, Willow Springs will be able to care for up to 104 patients.

“We used six vans from some of our other facilities,” Ogilvie said. “Ten of the patients were transported by their families. The weather was nipping at our heels a bit, but not a major problem.”

He said each patient was accompanied by a registered nurse or certified nursing assistant.

“Both facilities were fully staffed until the last patient left the old facility,” Ogilvie said.

He added each patient had a wristband with their name on it and their room number at the new facility. Their personal items were transported ahead to their new rooms.

“We had three different computers at the front desk where the information of each patient was entered in as they arrived,” Ogilvie said.

Rocky Mountain Care has 11 locations in Utah, two in Wyoming, three in California, two in Nevada and one in Idaho, according to the company’s website.

“This new building will be the flagship for the company according to our CEO Dee Bangerter,” Ogilvie said. “After he (Bangerter) did some research, he said that it very well could be one of the finest nursing communities in the country.”

The building features a creamery, library, activities center with skylights and two atriums with walkways.

Inside, the rooms include hidden wall oxygen. The bathrooms provide individual shower facilities with easy access and all rooms have computer-controlled thermostats.

Hallways are enlarged with seating areas for visitors and family. The building also features a large open entry with an atrium that includes a 24-foot-high rock fireplace, concierge desk and baby grand piano.