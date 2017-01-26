Rocky Mountain Care set to open new $20M ‘community’

Several people eagerly await the opening of Rocky Mountain Care’s new $20 million state-of-the art skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, a healthcare official says.

Those people include potential local patients who seek care there, and skilled nurses who live in Tooele County and have been hired to work at the new facility, said Paul Ogilive, administrator for Rocky Mountain Care in Tooele.

“It has long been the dream of many residents of Tooele County to have the highest quality healthcare here at home,” he said. “Our new building will help compliment the excellent hospital, clinics and other health providers here in Tooele.”

Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said he is excited about the new addition to the city.

“This continues an outstanding partnership for us with a great company,” Dunlavy wrote in an email. “Rocky Mountain Care has provided much needed elderly and rehabilitation care. I’m very grateful to them and excited for them to open.”

Since 2002, Rocky Mountain Care has operated at 140 E. 200 South in Tooele City with room for a maximum of 60 patients. The new facility, just west of Mountain West Medical Center at 80 E. 2000 North, features 75,000 square feet and will have a capacity of 104 patients.

“It has been in the planning for five years so we’re very excited about this new skilled nursing community for Tooele,” Ogilvie said. “Basically, the services we provide are long-term care for patients or residents, and short-stay rehabilitation where patients stay for one-to-three weeks for intensive rehabilitation.”

Long-term care, skilled-nursing facilities are for people who cannot take care of themselves because of physical, emotional or mental conditions, according to information provided by Rocky Mountain Care. Three therapies provided include physical, occupational and speech.

“The move puts Rocky Mountain Care in the heart of Tooele’s medical facilities on the northern end of Tooele,” Ogilvie said. “The majority of doctors in the area have offices nearby, and we’re right next to the hospital.”

The new facility’s name is Rocky Mountain Care Willow Springs.

“Willow Springs is the original name for Grantsville when it was first settled,” Ogilvie said. “We asked the staff about a name and they voted for Willow Springs.”

The larger building provides more room for patients with extra features intended to make their stay as comfortable as possible.

Rocky Mountain Care has hired about 60 new employees to increase the staff from 90 to 150, Ogilvie said. “Additional employees will be hired as the number of residents increases.”

He added: “This new building will be the flagship for the company according to our CEO Dee Bangerter. After he (Bangerter) did some research, he said that it very well could be one of the finest nursing communities in the country.”

Ogilvie said company officials prefer to use the term “community” instead of “facility” in describing their business to avoid the appearance of it being an institution.

The company is working on details to move its residents to the new facility in one day.

“On the day of the move, we plan to have breakfast at our current building and use 10 vans to transport our residents,” Ogilvie said. “We will then have lunch at the new building.”

He noted the new building’s features include Geothermal HVAC, a rich variety of colors and a state-of-the-art rehabilitation area with increased oxygen in the room.

Also included are a creamery, library, activities center with skylights and two atriums with walkways.

Inside, the rooms included hidden wall oxygen. The bathrooms provide individual shower facilities with easy access and all rooms have computer controlled temperature thermostats.

Hallways are enlarged with seating areas for visitors and family. The building also features a large open entry with an atrium that includes a 24-foot-high rock fireplace, concierge desk and baby grand piano.

The landscaping is eco-friendly requiring as little water as possible. Wheelchair-height planters are provided outside.

An open dining room with large windows provides views of Great Salt Lake and nearby mountains. Patio dining will be available, along with a private dining area for special family events.

The loading and unloading area for residents and staff is covered to offer a safe and comfortable entry experience.

The public can tour the new building during an open house on March 8 from 2-7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Care is a family business with locations in Utah, Wyoming, California, Nevada and Idaho. Current CEO Dee Bangerter’s mother Opal Manwill opened the first care center in California after she sold her donut shop, Ogilvie said.

He added the company is still a family operation. In 1999, Bangerter and his twin brother Lee founded the Rocky Mountain Care Foundation as a fundraising arm for Rocky Mountain Care, according to the company’s website.