Rodizio Grill’s last day at UMC will be Saturday

Rodizio, racetrack unable to reach new agreement ♦

After three years, Rodizio Grill is leaving Tooele County.

Rodizio Grill released a statement on Wednesday that said it is “being forced to cease to operate at the Utah Motorsports Campus.”

“We will no longer operate after April 6, 2019. … Despite our efforts to create a mutually-beneficial long-term plan for Rodizio Grill to remain operating, on April 2 we were informed that Mitime Utah Investment, LLC., has chosen to go in a different direction, thus requiring our closure,” reads the Rodizio statement.

UMC officials say they tried to reach an agreement to keep Rodizio at UMC.

“Despite the fact that UMC heavily subsidized the Rodizio Grill operation in a number of ways, they were unable to produce any positive results under the profit-sharing agreement with UMC,” said UMC in a press release.

“We have enjoyed our partnership with Rodizio and are sad to see them go,” said UMC president William Lee. “We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors. An earnest attempt was made by everyone involved to find a mutually beneficial arrangement for both parties.”

Lee said UMC would immediately begin a new search for a restaurant partner to host local residents, tourists and race fans who patronize UMC.

Since May 2016, Rodizio Grill, Rodizio-UMC has served over 35,000 guests and employed over 75 staff members, according to Rodizio’s statement.

“In total, we’ve invested over $200,000 to support both the greater Tooele community and UMC, particularly during UMC’s years of legal challenges,” reads Rodizio’s statement.

Rodizio Grill submitted an alternate plan to remain operating at UMC that would better fit the new owner’s vision for the track, according to Ashlee Hille, national marketing director of Rodizio Grill.

“Unfortunately, Mitime did not accept our proposal and asked us to leave by April 30,” Hille said. “We decided to close after this weekend to minimize our losses.”

Hille shared an April 2 email to Rodizio from UMC’s chief financial officer that read, “After Mitime purchased the track, we performed a review of several items including the following: the business results of the last three years, licensing requirements and activities, UMC’s customer bases, the current condition of the facility, and UMC’s future plans. Based on the review, we believe that we need to go in a different direction but appreciate the service you have provided to our (mutual) customers. We also acknowledge that you requested time to exit the market appropriately, so we are happy to allow you to be on premises until April 30, 2019, or earlier, at your discretion.”

“We have offered our current staff members jobs at other Rodizio Grill locations in Utah, and it is our hope to serve as many of our valued guests during this last weekend of operation,” stated David Utrera, general manager of Rodizio Grill UMC.

As a farewell and thank you gesture, Utrera said guests at Rodizio-UMC on Friday and Saturday night will receive complimentary Brazilian Limeades with their dinner purchase, as well as a special offer to be redeemed at Rodizio Grill in Salt Lake City.

Rodizio Grill UMC coupons will be redeemable at any Rodizio Grill location in Utah. Rodizio will also offer a special coupon for all Tooele and Grantsville residents valid at Rodizio Grill Salt Lake City through May 31, Utrera said. The coupon is available at Rodiziogrill.com/Utah-Motorsports.

In May 2016, Rodizio Grill opened on weekends in the former clubhouse at UMC after Mitime Investments, through Utah Motorsports Campus, LLC, started managing the former Miller Motorsports Park for Tooele County.

Ivan Utrera, president and founder of Rodizio Grill, is an accomplished racecar driver, according to Alan Wilson, former vice chairman of UMC. Utrera drove and maintained a garage at the former Miller Motorsports Park.

Utrera also sponsors Bruno Carneiro, a Brazilian-born racecar driver from Salt Lake Valley.

Updated on April 5 to correct the number of guests served by Rodizio Grill-UMC to read “over 35,000″