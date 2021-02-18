Our beloved husband, father, uncle, grandpa and friend, Rodney LeRoy Jones passed away Feb. 12, 2021, at the age of 81 in Salt Lake City after a short illness. Rodney was born Nov. 30, 1939, to Herman and Merdies Jones in Cedar City, Utah. He attended Bountiful High School. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New York, New York Mission. He attended the Stevens Henager Business College.

He married Pat Trombley and they later divorced. He married Ida Jones and they have been happily married for 37 years.

Rodney worked for the University of Utah for 35 years. He loved the University of Utah, but he also had a blue streak and he often wished for a hat that was half University of Utah and half Brigham Young University. He was always neutral when the two teams met in competition.

Rodney was a man of many interests. He loved to read and could get through a book in a day. He spent a lot of time on his genealogy and he could always tell you which relative was which and why it mattered.

Rodney loved to talk and visit with anyone and everyone and he was a great listener. Throughout his years he spent time as a scout leader. He loved hunting and fishing and guns. He enjoyed playing cards with his family members and he could overpower you with the game Rummy. He enjoyed classical music. He loved all his children and his grandchildren equally. His love was unconditional, and you knew he was a kind soul. He always spoke good of others and looked for the good in this world.

He had many who called him dad or grandpa and he loved it. Dad gave the best hugs, and you could feel his warm spirit envelop you in a net of safety. Dad was one of a kind and he loved all his children. He was the best dad we could ask for and we thank him for loving us.

Rodney enjoyed family trips and he loved the temple. His greatest joy was his family, both those living and those who went before. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rodney is survived by his loving wife Ida; his children Randy (Kami) Flyn, Wendy (Mike) Roney, Kerena (Leigh) Mayberry, Chantel (Joe) Stoddard, Keith Jones, and Cory Jones; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; his siblings Gaye (Blaine) Andersen, Art (Linda) Jones, Thaylan (Marie) Jones and Nancy (Jon) Stookey. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Merdies Jones, his brother Art and his wife Linda Jones, and his brother-in-law Blaine.

A viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 19, in Tooele, Utah, at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to11:45 a.m., Saturday morning with the funeral following at 12 noon in the Rush Valley LDS chapel, Feb. 20, 2021. Interment will follow in the Rush Valley cemetery. A live stream of the funeral can be viewed following link: my.gather.app/remember/rodney-jones-2021