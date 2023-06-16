Roger Frank Lougy passed away peacefully at his home in the Foothills area of Yuma, Arizona, June 14, 2023, with his beloved wife Linda, and his two sons Cody and Curtis by his side. Roger was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Tooele, Utah, to Bert and Lorraine (Riding) Lougy.

He worked for 37 years as a civilian government employee at Tooele Army Depot, and Corpus Christi Army Depot, where he retired in 2001. He enjoyed traveling around in his 5th wheel travel trailer visiting and exploring most of the United States and much of Canada. He finally settled in Yuma, Arizona, away from the cold and snow, enjoying and exploring the desert, riding his Razor (UTV) and golfing with friends. His favorite saying was “He was here for a good time not a long time.”

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brother Brent, son Troy, and daughter Wendy Lougy Henrikson.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate Linda Porter Lougy, sons Curtis of Walla Walla Washington; Cody (Bonnie) of Layton, Utah; stepson Michael (Susan) Thomas of Chesapeake, Virginia; and sister Cheryl (Hal) Miller of Salt Lake City, Utah, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Internment and graveside services will be at the Tooele Cemetery for family and friends at a later date.