September 5, 2019
Roger Herrera and family

Roger Herrera and family extend a heartfelt thank you for all of your condolences in the passing of my wife and mother. To all who sent flowers, food, money, cards, prayers, mass offerings and so many kind words. Thank everyone of you indeed.

 

