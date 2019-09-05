Roger Herrera and family extend a heartfelt thank you for all of your condolences in the passing of my wife and mother. To all who sent flowers, food, money, cards, prayers, mass offerings and so many kind words. Thank everyone of you indeed.
Hours of Operation
Monday – Friday:
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
Closed Sat. & Sun.
Who We Are
At the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, we provide up-to-date news and advertising for Tooele County, Utah. Founded in 1894, our twice-weekly newspaper has been serving readers and the community for nearly 120 years.
In addition to the newspaper, we provide a broad range of print, digital and strategy services. Our parent company, Transcript Bulletin Publishing, has in-house graphic designers, photographers, writers, pressmen and technicians that create cool stuff, from print pieces and websites, to signs and graphics. Want your business or organization to be seen in a fresh and exciting way — without busting your budget? We can help. Visit our website at www.tbpublishing.com