The world is a little less bright as beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Roger M. Warr, passed away Tuesday June 20, 2023, surrounded by family.

A lifelong resident of Erda, he was born Feb. 13, 1939, the youngest son of Thomas Garfield and Pearl Jensen Warr. He was preceded in death by brothers Max and Keith. His Aunt Nellie was his saving grace, light of his life and guardian angel.

Known as “One Shot Roger,” he was an avid outdoorsman whose love of fishing and hunting yielded amazing stories that will continue to warm the hearts of those who love him. He was an award-winning archer and teacher whose passion inspired many. Known as a jack of all trades and master of all, he was a dedicated craftsman in all areas of life. His legacy will be felt for generations to come. He retired from the Tooele Army Depot after 31 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Robin; mother of his children Lois Brown Van Tassell; sons Bryan Warr (Leann), Paul Warr (Billie Jo); daughters Janna Badda and Tracy Peterson; grandchildren Kelly Perkins (Lesli), Shawn Perkins (Linsay), Dustin Perkins (Rebecca), Ashley Siniscalchi (Darold), Danielle Siniscalchi (Noel), Jake Peterson (Whitney), Brianna Warr (Travis), Aubrey Lopez (Cody), Brennen Warr, Chase Warr (Alex), and Taylor Warr (Sam); great-grandchildren Kain, Drake, Lia, Frank, Alexis, Brynlie, Teigan, Harper, Nova, Brexley, Paxton, Kinzlee, Brooks, and Dawson.

His wish to donate his body to science is admirable and we hope this helps in the quest to find a cure for all dementias.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

We love you Grandpa, “and that’s a fact!”