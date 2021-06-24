Rollover accident on I-80 causes death ♦

An SUV rolled over Interstate 80 resulting in one death and various injuries on Tuesday.

A silver Ford Excursion SUV pulling a 29-foot bumper pull travel trailer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near milepost 78, on Tuesday at approximately 8:11 p.m., according to Nick Street, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The travel trailer began to fishtail and sideswiped the trailer of an eastbound commercial vehicle, he said.

The SUV and travel trailer began to “whip violently” and rotated into the center median where it rolled onto its top, according to Street.

The SUV contained 10 occupants during the time of the crash, two adults and eight children.

The driver of the SUV, an adult male, received fatal injuries and died on scene.

His wife and the eight children received various injuries but none were life threatening.

The wife and children were transported to a Salt Lake City area hospital for evaluation, according to Street.

No injuries were reported to the individual(s) in the commercial vehicle.

Lane closures were put into place for the investigation and clean up of the accident.