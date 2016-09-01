Rollover crash on Vine Street near Tooele High causes road closure

A rollover accident Thursday morning on Vine Street near Tooele High School resulted in only minor injuries but slowed traffic in the area for nearly an hour, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

A red Suzuki SUV was parked on Vine Street in front of the high school around 7:40 a.m. and attempted to make a U-turn from a standstill, police said. The SUV was hit broadside by a white van heading eastbound on Vine Street, which caused the SUV to flip onto its roof.

Despite the rollover, no one involved in the accident sustained any significant injuries including children in either vehicle, according to Tooele City police. The driver of the SUV was treated for her injuries by responding EMTs and released at the scene.

The total number of passengers in the vehicles was not available from Tooele City police at the time of publication.

Following the accident, Vine Street was closed between 200 West and South Coleman Street while the SUV was removed by a tow truck. The Tooele City Volunteer Fire Department sent crews to clean up glass and liquid spilled from the flipped SUV.

The driver of the SUV was cited for making an unsafe U-turn, according to Tooele City police.

Traffic delays that resulted from cleanup from the accident continued until about 8:30 a.m.