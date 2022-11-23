Roma Dot Smith Warr, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Grouse Creek, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1931, to Perry and Delpha (Packer) Smith in Preston, Idaho. She married Boyd Warr on Feb. 18, 1972, in Ely, Nevada. He later passed away March 11, 2018.

During her lifetime Roma lived in Idaho and Utah. She retired from the Tooele Army Depot in 1974. In 1996 she and Boyd moved to Grouse Creek, Utah, and continued ranching with family. Roma enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, genealogy, camping, floating the river, and hunting. She lived and loved the ranching lifestyle. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Roma is survived by her daughters Kathy Vorwaller (Robert), Tawni Blanthorn, Sherrie Martell; sons Tim Hayes (Cindy), Kenny Warr (Sara), Kelly Warr (Heather), Mike Warr; and many granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Delpha Packer Smith; father Perry Walker Smith; sisters Pat Kestler, Reva Smith, Thelma Thorton; brother Keith Smith; husband Boyd Warr; son Kevin Hayes; and daughter Wendy Hayes.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at noon. A viewing will be held prior from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. All services will be held at the Grouse Creek Church. Interment in the Grouse Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.

A special thanks to Horizon Hospice of Twin Falls, Idaho, and IHC Hospice of Logan. The family would also like to extend great thanks for the care she received from the staff of Pomerelle Place in Burley, Idaho.