Romney Group adds 400 acres to business park

The Tooele County School District could increase its property tax revenue from a 1,300-acre plot of ground by over 13,500 times, according to a report prepared by Zions Bank Finance Inc.

Josh Romney of the Romney Group, updated the Tooele County School District Board of Education on the progress of the Lakeview Business Park during the school board’s meeting Tuesday night at the school district office.

When Romney made a presentation to the school board in January 2019, the proposed business park was 900 acres east of Sheep Lane from the Utah Motorsports Campus.

The Romney Group has since acquired 400 acres north of UMC that has been added to the business, bringing the total size to 1,300 acres, Romney said.

Romney is the president and founder of the Romney Group, a Salt Lake City-based real estate and development company.

In 2019 Romney briefed the school board on his plans for the business park and asked the board to participate in a tax incentive finance program for the business park.

With tax increment financing, the school board would keep its current property tax revenue from the property, but would forgo collecting a portion of its property tax from the increase in the property’s value for a specified period of time.

Romney proposed an 80/20 split with the school district, with the school district on the 20% side of tax increment for a 20-year period.

According to the Zions Public Finance study, the school district receives $135.41 per year in property tax from the 1,300 acres, totalling $2,708 after 20 years.

The study estimates the district would receive $36.6 million over the 20-year span of the 80/20 agreement followed by $19.6 million annually starting in the 21st year.

Romney explained that the tax increment financing is needed to pay for water lines, tanks, wells, sewer infrastructure, storm drains, a rail spur, roadways, contingency funding, and coordinated tax incentives.

“The 80% is non-negotiable,” Romney said. “We’ve ran the numbers and that is as low as we can go. Without the tax increment financing the project won’t happen.”

Romney said the business will attract large industrial users that are looking for large buildings, like 1-million-square-feet.

“Biggest impact we will have is keeping people that are commuting out of this valley in the valley,” Romney said. “The impact on the school district [in terms of new students] will not be huge. We will keep the people here in the valley.”

Romney said he understands that water is an issue in Tooele County. As such, the business park will not bring in large water users, he said.

While Romney said he didn’t know what the average wage would, he mentioned that it would be competitive for the 8,000 people in Tooele County who drive for more than two hours everyday to get to work for less than $25 per hour.

Tooele County Superintendent Scott Rogers said part of the district’s concern is the school district will put up a large share of the tax increment funds, not through direct payments but from lost opportunity to collect the full tax.

“They, the cities, have some skin in the game but its pennies not a pound,” he said.

The 80/20 split also concerns Rogers.

“A few years ago, the school board discussed what kind of parameters they would consider for economic development projects,” he said. “They came up with a 50/50 split and a 0 year limit.”

The school board has been wary of RDAs and tax increment financing after Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, which received a tax-increment financed incentive that returned about 90% of its property tax. ATI closed its plant in Tooele County just as the incentive expired. ATI then successfully appealed its 2017 property tax assessment, leaving the school district to refund approximately $913,000 to the company.

“In the end I will do what I believe is best for the school district,” said School Board president Maresa Manzione. “But I have a hard time with the negative connotations and backlash we will get for participating.”

Tuesday’s meeting was a work session for the school board. The board did not have a proposed agreement from a city or county redevelopment agency on the table.