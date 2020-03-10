Romney Group asking too much from schools?

Utah Taxpayers Association says proposed 80/20 property tax split would be double of what Salt Lake City would give ♦

A developer has asked the Tooele County School District to give up more property tax than it should to finance a proposed business park, according to a statewide taxpayers group.

Last month, Josh Romney, president and founder of the Romney Group, asked the school district to consider a tax incentive financing package that would return 80% of the future increase in property tax for the next twenty years from the 1,300-acre proposed Lakeview Business Park.

According to a study prepared for the Romney Group by Zions Public Finance, the Romney Group’s 80/20 split with the school district could yield the school district $36.6 million in revenue over the next 20 years as the business park builds out.

At the current tax rates the school district would realize $2,708 from the property over 20 years because the property is either tax-exempt — owned by the Grantsville Soil and Water Conservation District — or in greenbelt.

If the school district would keep $36.6 million in property tax over the next 20 years, the Romney Group would keep $146.3 million, if the split is 80/20.

“That’s twice what the Romney Group would receive if they built their business park in Salt Lake City’s northwest quadrant,” said Howard Stephenson, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association. “Tooele County School District is one of the poorest school districts in the state. To ask them to give up twice the rate of Salt Lake City is asking too much.”

Stephenson pointed out Tooele County School District’s low property tax base requires a higher tax rate to produce the same amount of revenue as other school districts.

According to a Utah Taxpayers Association 2019 School Spending Report, Tooele County School District’s $261,690 assessed value per student ranks it as the fourth lowest value per student in the state — just behind Nebo, South Sanpete and Cache School districts.

At the other end of the scale sits Park City School District with $3 million in assessed value per student. Salt Lake School District has $1 million in assessed value per student, according to the report.

Stephenson, who spent 25 years in the state Legislature, said the answer for school districts like Tooele is some sort of state equalization so the same tax rate produces the same amount of revenue.

“It’s something I tried to do every year in the Legislature,” he said. “We made some progress, but more needs to be done.”

In the meantime a tax incentive financing program for a business park that would give the developer twice what they would receive in Salt Lake City is asking too much, he said.

“The children of Tooele County School District have already given up a lot,” Stephenson said. “That is just asking too much of the school district and its taxpayers.”

Stephenson said the Utah Taxpayers Association has no problem with tax incentive financing when it’s used appropriately to bring large major employers to the state that will have a long term impact on employment and taxes.

For Lakeview Business Park, Stephenson suggested the school district should make an offer to the developer to cut the amount of money the developer would receive in half.

“A 40% rate would yield the developer more like what they would receive if they built in Salt Lake,” he said. “Tooele County taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to give up more than a statewide average for a project. At the least, the school board should not make a decision until they have studied this very well.”

However, last month Romney told the school district that 80/20 was the best deal possible.

“The 80% is non-negotiable,” Romney said. “We’ve ran the numbers and that is as low as we can go. Without the tax increment financing the project won’t happen.”

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne, who heads the county’s economic development efforts, said the school board is under no pressure from him to accept Romney’s proposal.

“While I’d love to have a deal that creates hundreds if not thousands of local jobs over the term of the proposed agreement,” he said, “the County’s fiscal reality isn’t the same as the school district’s. … Coming off the recent failure for bonding, I appreciate the tough spot they are in. Classroom demand hasn’t gone down nor folks stopped moving in just because the bond failed.”

On the agenda for tonight’s Tooele County School Board meeting is a draft agreement with the Grantsville City Redevelopment Agency for an 80/20 split tax incentive financing program for 380 acres of the business park that is in Grantsville City.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held in the school district office at 92 Lodestone Way in Tooele City.