Romney group wants broader uses for business park

Planning commission recommends changes to county's land use ordinance in support of economic development at former Miller Business Park in Erda

Changes to the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance proposed by the new owner of a business park east of the Utah Motorsports Campus are on their way to the county commission for further review.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend the changes to Chapter 17a of the county’s land use ordinance during its Nov. 7 meeting at the Tooele County Building.

Chapter 17a contains zoning regulations relating to the county’s commercial tourism, recreation, racing sports, and technology industries zoning districts.

“When this [Chapter 17a] was first put into place years ago, the property was meant to support the Miller Motorsports Park,” said Deputy Tooele County Attorney Gary Searle. “That’s why those zones were so narrow so many years ago. With the Miller’s walking away from it — its use isn’t going to support that now. Those uses will be built in other places.”

Rachelle Custer, Tooele County community development director, also explained why the planning staff was recommending the additional uses for the tourism and technology industries zones.

“The commercial tourism and technology industry zones were written years ago for this specific property and they don’t exist anywhere else in the county,” she said.

The Romney Group bought the 900-acre former Miller Business Park property on Sheep Lane and renamed it Lakeview Business Park.

“The requested changes to Chapter 17a are a vital component to the successful implementation of the proposed business park,” said Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The zones in Chapter 17a contain a variety of retail, commercial and industrial permitted and conditional uses.

Permitted uses are uses that generally need no further review by the planning commission. Uses that are listed as permitted within a zone can be approved by planning staff after reviewing an application to make sure the use complies with the requirements of county code.

Most conditional uses require a review by the planning commission to consider possible negative impacts. They may be approved by the planning commission with appropriate conditions to mitigate the impact on surrounding property owners.

The Romney Group requested that the following items be added as permitted uses in the commercial tourism and technology industries zones: communication tower antenna not to exceed maximum building height; bottling plant; brewery; building materials distribution; contractor’s yard/office; and heavy equipment rental, sales and service.

Additional permitted uses also include government facility, government facility requiring special design features for security purposes; greenhouse, industrial assembly; light manufacturing, mobile food business on private property; mobile food court; package delivery facility; printing plant; recycling indoor processing; research and development facility; and retail goods establishment with or without drive-thru facility.

Proposed new conditional uses for the zones included: antenna exceeding maximum building height; outdoor auction; large and small community correctional facility; food processing; heavy manufacturing; impound lot; municipal service uses like utility uses and police and fire stations; railroad freight terminal; and recycling collection station.

The requested changes to Chapter 17a also included language that will allow for administrative approval of similar uses as long as they do not have any material or adverse impact.

Described as “noxious uses,” sexually oriented businesses, nuclear waste dumps, hazardous chemical processing, brothels, casinos, medical or hazardous waste incinerators, slaughterhouses, and raising of fur bearing animals or similar uses, would not be permitted in the tourism or technology industries zones, according to the changes proposed by the Romney Group.

During the meeting, the planning commission briefly discussed eliminating contractor’s yards from the suggested list of permitted uses.

Two people spoke during the public hearing on the ordinance changes. Both opposed the removal of contractor’s yards from the list of permitted uses.

“I would completely disagree,” said Mike Jensen. “This is a commercial/industrial area. What better place to put something like that?”

The planning commission voted 5-1 to recommend that the county commission approve the changes as submitted.

“This is all in the interest of economic development,” said Scott Jacobs, planning commission member. “Bringing jobs here and that’s what we need, especially with all the residential development, to keep people in the valley.”