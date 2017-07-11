Ronald Duane Gillette

1935-2017

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on July 5, 2017, at his home in Tooele, Utah. Ron, 82, was born in Tooele, Utah, on February 23, 1935, to Leslie Edward (Ted) Gillette and Emily Clark Butler.

Ron graduated from Tooele High School in 1954. Ron married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sherron Rae Hunt, on Nov.19, 1954. Together they had two children, Debra Ann Gillette and Duane Gillette.

Ron was a hard-working man. He took over the family business of Gillette Ambulance Service and Green Top Taxi at the age of 18. He enjoyed supporting Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

He also drove a school bus for Tooele County School District for 49 years, until he retired in June 2008. He was a fun-loving person and loved people. He especially loved the field trips and sporting events, and the students loved seeing him cheer them on.

Ron loved the outdoors. Going hunting, fishing, boating, camping and snowmobiling with his family and friends were his favorite things to do. There are many special memories of times spent with Ron pointing his finger and thumb, which meant for us all to listen up because he was about to tell one of his stories and make everyone laugh. He always had a smile that made everyone else smile and laugh. He was always there to support his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Yvonne Hollar Norton. He is survived by his wife Sherron; his two children: Debra Ann Gillette and Duane (Angie) Gillette; and five grandchildren: Chad Nickolas, Zachary Buzianis, Tiffany Nickolas, Cody Gillette and Kaylee Gillette.

Visitation will be held at Tate Mortuary on July 13, 2017, at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.