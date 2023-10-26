Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

October 26, 2023
Ronald Elesio Manzanares

Obit Ronald Elesio ManzanaresRonald Elesio Manzanares passed away Oct. 24, 2023. He was born April 27, 1953, in New Mexico, and raised by his grandparents Solomon and Lupita Manzanares.

Ron was a loving husband, father and brother. He loved to go camping, hunting, going to Wyoming Downs horse races and ice fishing. He drove 18-wheelers for years and was proud to be a truck driver. Ron was quite the story teller. He was one of the three Amigos (Ron, John and Glen).

Ron is survived by his loving wife Rita (Dewsnup) Manzanares; children Michelle (Adam) Ostmark, Ronnie Manzanares, Roger (Hanna) Manzanares, Lisa Manzanares, Solomon (Rose) Manzanares, and Theresa Burkett; step-children Angela (Daniel) Griggs, Junior (Margaret) Mondragon, Michael (Tina) Mondragon, and Daniel Mondragon; brother Nick Maez; sisters Patsy Maez, Rosa Marie Moore, Marcella Hooge; as well as 39 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents Solomon and Lupita Manzanares; mother Agapita Manzanares Najera; sister Sharon Ortiz; brothers Felix Manzanares, Valente Manzanares, Julian Manzanares, Reymond Manzanares; and sons-in-law Adam Ostmark and Daniel Griggs.

At Ron’s request no funeral will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

