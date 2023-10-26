Ronald Elesio Manzanares passed away Oct. 24, 2023. He was born April 27, 1953, in New Mexico, and raised by his grandparents Solomon and Lupita Manzanares.

Ron was a loving husband, father and brother. He loved to go camping, hunting, going to Wyoming Downs horse races and ice fishing. He drove 18-wheelers for years and was proud to be a truck driver. Ron was quite the story teller. He was one of the three Amigos (Ron, John and Glen).

Ron is survived by his loving wife Rita (Dewsnup) Manzanares; children Michelle (Adam) Ostmark, Ronnie Manzanares, Roger (Hanna) Manzanares, Lisa Manzanares, Solomon (Rose) Manzanares, and Theresa Burkett; step-children Angela (Daniel) Griggs, Junior (Margaret) Mondragon, Michael (Tina) Mondragon, and Daniel Mondragon; brother Nick Maez; sisters Patsy Maez, Rosa Marie Moore, Marcella Hooge; as well as 39 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents Solomon and Lupita Manzanares; mother Agapita Manzanares Najera; sister Sharon Ortiz; brothers Felix Manzanares, Valente Manzanares, Julian Manzanares, Reymond Manzanares; and sons-in-law Adam Ostmark and Daniel Griggs.

At Ron’s request no funeral will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.