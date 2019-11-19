Ronald James Fortunato, Sr.

It is with great sadness that the Fortunato family announces the passing of Ronald Fortunato Sr., who passed from his long battle with Alzheimer’s on Oct. 28, 2019.

Ronald, a 1967 graduate of Tooele High School, was the dear and respected father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son and friend to many.

He is survived by Alexander Louis Fortunato (father), Debbie Fortunato Jones (sister), Danny Fortunato (brother), Ronald Fortunato Jr. (son), Greg Fortunato (son), Michael Fortunato (son); and grandchildren, Justin, Byron, Christian, Nicholas, Saira, Romeo, Anna and Jessica. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lee Fortunato; brother, Robert Louis Fortunato; and brother, Thomas Fortunato.

After his high school graduation, Ronald served four tours in Vietnam fighting for his country for the U.S. Air Force. He continued his service with the Air Force for an additional 20-plus years.

A viewing and services were held for the family to honor him. Another service with full military honors will be held Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., at the Boulder City Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., Boulder City, Nevada.

Instead of any donations or flowers, please make donations in Ronald’s honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation: www.garysinisefoundation.org.