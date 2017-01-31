Ronald Lyle Snyder passed away peacefully on Jan. 26 at home with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Bowling Green, Ohio where he grew up and graduated from High School with the Class of 1960. Following High School graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving a full tour of duty mostly in Germany. When he returned from Germany, he moved to Tooele to join his family who had previously relocated from Ohio. He had been employed at the International Smelting and Refinery Company (Carr Fork) and later retired from Tooele Army Depot.

He married Thelma Perkins on Feb. 28, 1969. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple on May 8, 1988. After nearly 48 years, she survives him. He is also survived by their two sons, Kenneth and Ryan; as well as eight grandchildren, Kaya, Ariana, Kenneth, Lexy, Leena, Aden, Brayden and Roxle; and two sisters, Saundra Snyder, Riverside, California, and Mary Jo (Greg) Bracken, Tooele. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Norma Snyder.

There will be visitation at Tate Mortuary, located at 110 S. Main Street on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, beginning at 10 a.m. for one hour, prior to a short graveside service in the Tooele City Cemetery at 11 a.m., per Ron’s wishes.