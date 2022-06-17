Rose Marie Larson passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born in Wisconsin and grew up on a dairy farm. Her career was in banking, where she spent 38 years.

Rose “snow birded” for many years and then settled near her brother in Utah in 2009. Wherever she lived, she was well known for her love of baking and generously sharing her baked goods. Rose also loved her pets – cats and dogs, alike!

Rose is survived by her brother Allen Betz (wife Marilyn), son Kevin (wife Melissa), grandson Kristoffer (wife Alison), and her special friend Clifton Pritzkau. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Louise Betz, and her brother Earl Betz.

In accordance with Rose’s wishes, her ashes will be interred in Galesville, Whisconsin, in a private ceremony at a future date. If you would like to remember Rose by supporting cats and dogs, please choose any local pet rescue or the national ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at www.aspca.org.