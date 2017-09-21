Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Rosella May Prows, returned to her Heavenly Father Sept. 19, 2017, surrounded by her family at the amazing age of 93. It was just like her to “graduate” on her own terms. She was born May 18, 1924, in Sandy, Utah, to Ivory and Fern Hughes.

Affectionately known as, “Gram,” Rosella’s love and purpose was family and she had a special relationship with each one.

Throughout her life, Rosella enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, crocheting, candy making, gardening, square dancing, collecting angels, visits to Hawaii with her girls and time spent with her family. Her sweet spirit will be missed by everyone that got the chance to know her.

Rosella will be remembered for her strength, independence, loving heart, loyal devotion and never-wavering faith. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and while she served in many roles, Rosella was the church librarian for 32 years. She was also an active member of the Millstream Camp D.U.P. for 40 years.

She is survived by her children, Lynda (Art) and Marla (Dale); her grandchildren: Aimee (Paul), Collette (Richard), Brian (Akiko), Chris (Rachel) and Nickolas; eight great-grandchildren; and her treasured dog Gracie. We mourn her passing, honor her memory and rejoice in knowing families are forever.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers, including Canyon Home Care and Hospice, and her special friend Patty Bringard.

Memorial services will be held at Tate Mortuary on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 a.m. and a funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Following the services, Rosella will be laid to rest beside her husband, Evan Doyle Prows, and her granddaughter, Michelle Lyn McArthur, at the Tooele City Cemetery.