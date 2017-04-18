Rosewood Dental hopes to treat over 300 patients

8th annual Free Dental Day service is this Saturday ♦

Rosewood Dental will host its 8th Annual Free Dental Day at 8 a.m. this Saturday at 181 W. Vine in Tooele City.

Free cleanings, fillings and extractions will be offered by a team of six dentists and six hygienists, according to officer manager Mary Ann Hunt.

No appointments are necessary. Rosewood will start seeing patients at 8 a.m. on a first-come first-serve basis. The dental practice will offer one service per patient for the day.

“In the past, we’ve done a lot of all three services with a lot of cleanings, fillings and extraction,” Hunt said. “When we first started, we held this event in April, and then we switched it to May the last couple of years and our numbers have been down. So, we’ve switched back to April again.”

She said families in May are perhaps more involved in starting summer activities and don’t find the time to come to a free dental day.

Rosewood will have a staff of 20 workers available throughout the day. One area of the office can seat 12 people and another area eight more.

“We will be able to have up to 20 people in chairs,” Hunt said.

Friends and family of staff are sometimes called in to help with free dental day by guiding people into the office and taking care of other tasks, she said.

Dr. Landon Rockwell and his team are hoping to help over 300 people this year, according to the dental practice’s website.

“We truly believe that everyone deserves dental care, regardless of their situation,” according to the website.

“Now more than ever, we know there are people that need our services, but do not have the means to afford them — whether they’re out of work, or just don’t have the means,” Rockwell said. “This is our way of giving back to the community and helping people who are in need of dental care.

“Many of our friends and associates are traveling to third-world countries to provide donated dental care,” he added. “We have felt that we can provide the same service for the people in our community who are in need.”