Rough start doesn’t change Stansbury’s region goals

First-year coach Smith said she won’t take ‘easy’ excuse for losses ♦

When the Stansbury volleyball team graduated seven seniors and lost last year’s coach, the Stallions were sure to feel repercussions as this season began.

With a not-so-close straight-sets loss at Delta to open the season and a 3-1 loss to Viewmont in Bountiful on Tuesday, there hasn’t been a ton for first-year head coach Erika Smith to celebrate so far.

But it’s still really early in the season, and the pre-region games haven’t started counting yet.

“We’re all kind of ready for something fresh,” Smith said following the Viewmont game. “The girls have been really positive, really accepting of all the new coaching staff. I know it can’t be easy for them with the changes. No coach is the same.”

On Tuesday the Stallions bounced back from losing the first two sets 25-14 and 25-9 by winning the third 25-21. Smith said she felt determined and relieved to know her team could bounce back and break through for a win.

“It’s hard to get used to four new coaches,” Smith said. “Most of the girls that play on the varsity [team] don’t even have varsity experience until this year. So it’s been a learning experience for sure, but everyone — parents, fans, players — they’ve all reacted really positively, so it’s good.”

The fourth set was fairly even from 2-2 to about 8-8, but then Viewmont went on a run to make it 21-12 that Stansbury never recovered from.

“We can get our intensity up pretty good, depending on how we’re doing in practice the day before,” junior middle blocker Sami Oblad said. “We play pretty well for not ever having played before, like as a team with a new coach.”

Oblad earned a kill from the middle that she hit nearly straight down into the block to stop the bleeding at 21-13. Sienna Riggle earned a kill a couple points later. Cassidie Hoffmann converted a hit from outside to stymie a match-point, but those were the only bright spots as Viewmont went on to win 25-15.

“We are inexperienced on the varsity team, but I think we have the ability to do well,” Hoffmann said after leading the team in kills and digs with 11 apiece in the Viewmont game. “I don’t think we did as well as we could have. It’s just a mental problem with us and I think we have the ability to beat that team.”

Stansbury went on to play Uintah in the home opener on Thursday, but the game hadn’t been completed as of press time. The Stallions will next face Logan on the road Monday before hosting Juan Diego on Tuesday.

Smith still wants to hold herself accountable, even with a rough start, a young team and a tough learning curve as a new head coach.

“I think my team is so talented, but so young. So it would be easy for me to say that this could just be a rebuilding year, but I think that would be too easy,” Smith said. “I feel like we can do more. I think we can really, really compete for that top spot in region, and that’s our goal this year.”