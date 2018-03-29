Round 1 goes to Buffaloes

Tooele takes down rival Stallions in early-season showdown ♦

The Tooele softball team came into Tuesday’s Region 11 road game against rival Stansbury sporting an undefeated record and generally dominating their opponents.

The Buffaloes added yet another impressive victory to their list on their rivals’ home field, rolling to a 12-2 win over the Stallions that established Tooele as the team to beat in Region 11 this season.

“I think the key (Tuesday) was the same as it’s been all season,” Tooele senior shortstop Payton Hammond said. “We just have fun and we all have a really good connection together. We know that if one of us doesn’t do the job, the next person will.”

Tooele (8-0-1, 2-0 Region 11) got off to a great start, with the Buffs’ first six batters of the game all reaching base. The onslaught began with singles by Madisen Baker and Mercy DeRyke, setting up Hammond’s RBI single that put Tooele in front. Amber Lujan followed with a double to right-center field on the first pitch she saw from Stansbury’s Makayla Witkowski, driving in two more runs.

“I love Amber’s bat,” Hammond said. “I know when I get on, she’s going to hit. It’s fun.”

After Emma Jackson and Blake Hervat each walked, Bryerly Avina’s sacrifice fly to right drove in Lujan with Tooele’s fourth run. Jackson later scored on a fielder’s choice by Taylor Valencia caused a bit of confusion on the basepaths.

Stansbury (5-4, 0-1) uncharacteristically couldn’t come up with a response. Tooele freshman pitcher Attlyn Johnston limited the Stallions to just two hits and five total baserunners in the contest, and recorded 10 strikeouts.

“We gave them five runs in the first inning, and we just didn’t hit the ball,” Stansbury coach Bridget Clinton said. “It amounts to that.”

Tooele added to its lead with a two-out rally in the fourth inning. With Baker standing on second base after a double, Hammond hit a 2-1 pitch to right field for her second RBI single of the afternoon. Lujan followed with her second RBI double of the day to score Hammond, and Jackson singled up the middle to score Lujan, making it an 8-0 Buffaloes lead.

By the time Stansbury broke through against Johnston in the bottom of the sixth inning, it was too little, too late. Alyssa Hackbarth was hit by a pitch and Lindsey Allie doubled to lead off the inning. Kalee Philips and Kaeley Loader each drove in a run with a groundout to make it 8-2.

“It’s tough to come back when you give them five runs and you don’t come back and score until the sixth inning,” Clinton said. “We just didn’t hit the ball. It was just one of those days. It happens.”

Tooele put an exclamation point on its victory with four more runs in the top of the seventh inning — three of which were charged to relief pitcher Alize Maddera. Avina led off the inning with a single and Jenna Gowans walked, followed by Paige Rydalch reaching base on a fielding error. Baker was hit by a pitch, ending Maddera’s relief appearance. Two batters later, Hammond ripped a triple to center field, scoring Avina and pinch-runner Natalee Bevan. Lujan picked up her fourth RBI of the afternoon with a single up the middle that drove in Hammond.

Hammond and Lujan each went 4-for-5 with four RBIs in the game.

“Everybody has stepped up and filled their role,” Hammond said. “Even the new freshmen coming in, they carry a lot of positive energy.”

Witkowski was credited with the loss, allowing nine runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Maddera allowed three runs on four hits, striking out three and walking two in 1 1/3 innings.

“It’s just one game,” Clinton said. “We’re not worried about it one bit.”

Tooele’s next game is Tuesday at home against Bonneville. Stansbury is in action Tuesday at home against Ogden.