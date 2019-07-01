Royal Creek Ranches ready for retreats in Rush Valley

New facility by Chad and Shondell Hymas also features space for conferences, receptions, weddings, hunting parties and more ♦

Whether it’s a rustic getaway for two or an outdoor venue for an evening gathering of 1,800, Royal Creek Ranches in Rush Valley has the right spot.

Chad and Shondell Hymas held an open house and ribbon cutting for their Royal Creek Ranches in Rush Valley on Saturday.

Royal Creek Ranches sits on a little over 1,200 acres off of Stookey Lane south of state Route 199, according to Chad Hymas.

The Hymas’ have prepared the property to be a center of a variety of activities including elk and pheasant hunting parties, corporate retreats, youth conferences, family activities, receptions, weddings, family-friendly musical performances, horseback riding, and other adventures.

Royal Creek Ranches is the fulfillment of the Hymas’ dream. The couple were modern-day settlers in Rush Valley, moving to the area from Salt Lake Valley to live their dream life of farming and ranching.

However, in 2001, at the age of 27, Chad Hymas’ life changed when a 2,000 pound bale of hay fell on him, shattering his back and leaving him a quadraplegic.

For the last 20 years, Chad Hymas has been traveling the world as an internationally recognized author and speaker in the areas of leadership, team building, customer service, and mastering change.

He said Royal Creek Ranches will give him the opportunity to stay home on the ranch and share his message with clients as they travel to the Hymas’ Rush Valley destination for retreats and seminars, he said.

“I’m looking forward to having Chad home more,” said Shondell Hymas.

At the center of Royal Creek Ranches is a 13,000-square-foot lodge. Built with rustic timbers and rock pillars, the lodge has two open floors that can function as space for meetings, weddings, concerts, or a ballroom, according to Chad Hymas.

The property has ties with Rush Valley history.

From the second-floor deck of the lodge, Chad Hymas pointed below to the Luke S. Johnson Cabin — Johnson and his family settled in Rush Valley on Clover Creek in 1853. Hymas then turned and pointed to a headstone in a pioneer family cemetery.

“This is sacred ground,” he said.

The grounds have several rustic cabins and sheep camps that have been restored with insulation, electricity, and wood stoves. People interested in an historical experience can throw down a sleeping bag and imagine what a sheepherder’s life was like.

For youth conferences, Royal Creek Ranches offers a field for camping an almost unlimited number of people, according to Shondell Hymas.

Near the camping field, Royal Creek Ranches has a covered pavilion and an outdoor amphitheater. It has hosted a fireside with 1,800 people at the amphitheater.

For corporate retreats, Royal Creek Ranches has made housing arrangements with Tooele County hotels, according to Chad Hymas.

The Hymas’ strive to use local vendors to supply the needs of the ranches. Chad Hymas has developed a list of local speakers to help with training and retreats.

Specializing in corporate retreats, the Hymas’ have developed a three-day Royal Creek Ranches Elite Retreat that includes time for top-leaders to hear from world renowned speakers, push boundaries, and change their way of thinking, according to Chad Hymas.

For more information visit Royal Creek Ranches at www.RoyalCreekRanches.com.