RSV season is now, vaccine is soon

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known in short as “RSV,” is a viral disease of the respiratory tract that occurs primarily during the winter and early spring between October and March. Spiking mid-winter along with the cold season.

CDC surveillance has shown an increase in RSV detections and RSV-associated emergency department visits and hospitalizations in several areas of the country. The early timing of RSV reports and their severity have state and local health officials concerned.

RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms in young children. By age 2, most children will have been infected with respiratory syncytial virus, but they can get infected by RSV more than once. RSV symptoms are usually mild cold-like symptoms, however sometimes RSV can have life-threatening complications requiring hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.

“RSV spreads quickly from one person to another,” said Mamadou TounKara, senior epidemiologist at the Tooele County Health Department. “A direct hit from a sick person’s cough or sneeze is the biggest contagion risk, but the virus can live up to six hours on surfaces; anything that has been touched by the infected person, like clothes, toys, utensils, and furniture.”

Although RSV affects people of all ages, the virus can be serious for infants, older adults, and the immunocompromised. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis, inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs, in children younger than one year of age, according to TounKara.

RSV symptoms include coughing, stuffy or runny nose, fever, and other common cold symptoms. A baby who has contracted the virus may feel poorly, be fussy, inactive, or sleepy. Breathing problems, like rapid breathing, wheezing, or difficulty breathing can signal that the illness has become serious. These problems can be life-threatening.

Symptoms of RSV infection typically develop between three to seven days after being exposed to the virus. Those with the virus are typically contagious for three to eight days, but those at heightened risk, like the elderly, infants, and immunocompromised, can be contagious for several weeks.

Those who have trouble breathing or think they have contracted pneumonia or bronchitis, should visit a doctor immediately.

Doctors are able to diagnose RSV by reviewing medical history and completing a physical exam. If the illness is severe, the provider may choose to verify the diagnosis by testing a sample of mucus.

Although there is no medication used to treat RSV itself, Pfizer is working on a vaccine to help prevent the virus in infants.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Pfizer announced a positive result from their phase three clinical trial that began in 2020, testing a potential vaccine on over 7,000 pregnant women world-wide with the goal of protecting babies from RSV disease for at least six months after birth.

The vaccine was given during the second or third trimester.

“A maternal vaccine with high efficacy that can help protect infants from birth could substantially reduce the burden of severe RSV among newborns through six months of age, and, if approved by regulatory authorities, will likely have a significant impact on disease in the U.S and globally,” said Eric A.F Simoes, medical doctor and clinical professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

During the study, professionals monitored babies after they were born for a year, with half of participants monitored for two years.

Preplanned safety reviews conducted throughout the duration of the study indicated the investigational vaccine is being well-tolerated with no safety concerns for both the vaccinated woman and their newborns, according to a report from Pfizer.

“We are thrilled by these data as this is the first-ever investigational vaccine shown to prevent newborns against severe RSV-related respiratory illness immediately at birth,” said Annaliesa Anderson, doctor, senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Pfizer. “These data reinforce Pfizer’s resolve to bring our expertise in the research and development of innovative vaccines to address critical public health needs using new approaches and technologies.”

Based on the results from their tests, Pfizer plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2022. This means by the start of the next RSV season in Oct. 2023, the vaccine may be available to all pregnant women.

Pfizer is currently the only company with a potential RSV vaccine being developed.