Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Ruben Martinez, passed peacefully Feb. 11, 2020. He left this life surrounded by family and friends and was able to share his love with them before he returned to his loved ones beyond.

Ruben was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Canon City, Colorado, to Joe E. and Tonita Martinez. He talked fondly of his early life on their small farm. He served proudly in the United States Army and was a decorated combat veteran awarded the Purple Heart, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars.

He continued his service as a civilian employee of the Tooele Army Depot and worked there proudly for over 40 years. It was there that he met the love of his life, Rafaelita Ortega, and they were married Dec. 27, 1952. They shared a long, loved-filled life together! Ruben loved golfing, camping, playing cards and was an accomplished tournament bowler.

He was most known for his kind disposition, big smile and gentle spirit. He especially loved babies and doted over his children and their children every chance he could. He truly was a man without a mean bone in his body.

He is survived by a large loving family who will miss his brilliant presence and warm heart: his loving wife Rafaelita O. Martinez; his daughter Christine Lawrence; and his sons Ralph (Jill) Martinez, Kenny (Marie) Martinez, and Richard Martinez. He is also survived by loving grand-children: Jennie Martinez, J.D. Lawrence, Adam Martinez, Emily Lawrence, Jason Martinez, Melissa Kading, Tiffany Kading, Tyson Kading, Desire Yeagle, and Mauri Martinez. He is also survived by their wonderful spouses and 12 beautiful great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Abel, Joe (Junior), Johnny and sister Theresa; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Fred and Mike, and his beloved grandson William Jacob Martinez.

Ruben lived a rich, full life filled with service to his country and service to family and friends. He will be missed by everyone he ever touched.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Marguerite Catholic Church, 15 S. 7th St., Tooele, Utah.

There will be a private viewing, 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by public visitation, 10 to 11 a.m., and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. He will then be interred at the Tooele City Cemetery.