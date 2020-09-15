(Little Grandma)

Our beloved mother, grandmother and Little Grandma returned home to her Heavenly Father Sept. 13, 2020. She was 94 years old. Ruby Adele Averett was born Jan. 21, 1926, to Earl Stewart and Augusta Hiatt in Eureka, Utah. She was married to her sweetheart Douglas Walter Averett on March 23, 1946, in Elberta, Utah. They had three amazing sons.

She graduated from Tintic High School in Eureka, Utah, and she loved returning to Eureka every year for her class reunions up until the last couple years. She worked at the Tooele Army Depot maintenance office during World War II ordering repair parts. She was very active in her church organizations, volunteering and serving others like her gracious Heavenly Father. She received the Silver Beaver Scout Service Award in 1981 serving both the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was the president of the Tooele GFWC (National Federated Women’s Club). She worked for the Tooele School District for 24 years as a manager for the Tooele Central School lunch program.

She loved spending time with her family on the beach at Bear Lake, monthly birthday celebrations, camping, and supporting them in their passions. When she was not with family you could find her at the Symphony, Hale Theatre, or around a table with her friends playing cards where time had no limit. One of her many love languages was to cook and serve others; you would never leave her home with an empty stomach or heart. Her infectious laughter, smile and style will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was one of eight children. She is survived by her sister Merlene Erickson; and her children Keith (Martha) Averett, David (Barbara) Averett, Ken (Cindy) Averett. She had nine grandchildren: Paul (Dana) Averett, Patrice (Terrrell) Draney, April (Larry) Rodriguez, Aimee (Kyle) Winmill, Anica (Tyler) Smith, Chris Averett, Scott (Jasmine) Averett, Austin Averett and Brayden Averett. Her grandchildren gave her 14 great-grandchildren.

We are requesting visitors to wear facial masks. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East. There will be a viewing at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St. in Tooele Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. If you are unable to attend the funeral service in person, the service will be live-steamed at the following link: my.gather.app/remember/ruby-averett. Interment will be at Salem City Cemetery, Salem, Utah.