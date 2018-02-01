Rudolfo ‘Rudy’ Rael

Our daddy passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at 5:05 p.m. He was carried away quietly by angels with his children gathered at his bedside.

Rudy was born on July 7, 1933, to Damacio and Adella (Tenorio) Rael. He was number 12 of 15 children.

Rudy married Eva Nora Ortega on Jan. 6, 1951, in Dixon, New Mexico. They moved to Tooele in the fall of 1951 to work at Tooele Army Depot. Rudy and Nora raised a large family of 9 children and always had an open invitation for family and friends to drop in at any time.

Rudy moved to Portland, Oregon, after retiring from Tooele Army Depot in 1989, where he lived the remaining 25 years of his life. There he continued his passion of woodworking, remodeling and landscaping. His strength and energy allowed him to continue working while in his 80s with his son as a stone maker’s helper.

Rudy is survived by his children, Patricia Rael-Nitta (Ron Hogberg), Kathryn (Gary) Veenhuizen, Rudolph Jr. (Julie) Rael, Sarah (Tim) Riley, Dean Rael (Lisa Ewers), Andrew Rael (Glenna Boltz), Mark Rael, David (Carla) Rael, and Jonathan (Roxie) Rael; 29 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Johnny Rael of Tooele, Utah; his sister, Della Maldonado of Denver, Colorado; and his sister-in-law, Theresa Rael of Tooele. He has countless friends, nieces and nephews who love him and will miss him dearly.

He was a quiet, gentle, and hardworking man. He was very loving and touched so many lives. He leaves a legacy of strength, faith, and love for all who knew him.

Our daddy is now reunited with our precious mother in a beautiful place. They will live in our memories and our hearts. He will forever be our hero!

A memorial celebration will be held at Town Center in The Towers Building, 8709 SE Causey Ave., Happy Valley, Oregon, on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.